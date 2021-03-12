North Carolina vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: North Carolina Tar Heels vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Carolina vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN

North Carolina (18-9) vs Florida State (15-5) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

North Carolina is on by doing what North Carolina does.

Against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal, the Tar Heels won the rebounding margin by 11, got hot for the field when it had to, and it did enough on the free throw line to matter.

North Carolina made 17 free throws, and the Hokies made nine. Again, North Carolina did what it does, and it has to keep playing its style against the Noles.

Florida State does a whole lot of things right, but it’s just okay on the boards and it turned the ball over way too often. In a run of four wins in the last five games – including over FSU – UNC is movingthex ball around phenomenally well.

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles are better from the field than they showed in the loss to the Tar Heels and the regular season finale against Notre Dame.

This isn’t always the best-shooting team from three, but it’s great at attacking and getting to the rim, and when it does hit from the outside, forget it.

They won the first meeting back in mid-January when the threes were falling and the team held its own on the boards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect Florida State to hit 50% from three like it did in its win. It’s not going to make just 29% like it did in the loss, but it’s going to have to be hot against a rolling team playing with confidence and efficiency, and that might not happen.

Losing two of the last three games and not getting to play Duke hurts. North Carolina is certainly flaky enough to fall flat if it’s not moving the ball around well and if nothing is happening on the move, but it’ll own the boards late and hit a few key threes to move into the ACC Championship.

North Carolina vs Florida State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 77, Florida State 73

