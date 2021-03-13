Norfolk State vs Morgan State Prediction, Game Preview: MEAC Tournament Final

MEAC Tournament Final: Norfolk State Spartans vs Morgan State Bears prediction and college basketball game preview.

Norfolk State vs Morgan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Norfolk State (15-7) vs Morgan State (14-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Norfolk State Will Win

The Spartans are certainly going to be rested.

They rolled through NC Central in the quarterfinals, and then advanced to the championship after North Carolina A&T wasn’t able to go. Against the Eagles, the Spartans were dominant defensively, owned the boards, and lit it up from three hitting 48% in the easy blowout.

They might not take a ton of three, but they make them when they take them, they lead the MEAC in rebounds, and they’re on a roll with five straight wins playing a well as they have all season.

Why Morgan State Will Win

Morgan State was able to get by the Spartans in early January 78-74 by holding down on the inside and by rebounding everything. Dominant at times on the glass, the Bears ripped down 50 boards in the 82-61 win over Coppin State in the semis – they’re going to force a slew of one-and-out possessions.

Even though they lost the rematch 89-85, they’d love to make this an up-and-down firefight. They move the ball around better and do a stronger job on the offensive glass.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Morgan State get to 80? That’s what it seems to take to at least push the Spartans who are 1-4 when allowing that many – the one win, though, was that second game against the Bears.

Norfolk State will keep the score a bit lower but will do what it does from three. There might not be a ton of shots from the outside, but they’ll count.

Norfolk State vs Morgan State Prediction, Line

Norfolk State 75, Morgan State 69

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Norfolk State -2, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage