Nicholls vs Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Nicholls Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Nicholls vs Northwestern State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches, LA

Network: ESPN+

Nicholls (2-0) vs Northwestern State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Nicholls Will Win

142-3. That’s what Nicholls has done to its first two opponents combined.

At least Lincoln out of Missouri came up with a field goal – Lamar couldn’t even do that in the 55-0 loss. The Colonel offense has been a machine, with former Missouri QB Lindsey Scott throwing for 232 yards and three scores and running for a team-high 108 yards and three touchdowns last week.

The Nicholls defense held Lamar to just 91 yards of total offense and put this was 34-0 at halftime. Northwestern State has enough defensive talent to make this more of a fight than Lincoln and Lamar did, but Nicholls has had two straight nice scrimmages to tune everything up.

Why Northwestern State Will Win

Yes, it might have been a good first two games for the Colonels, but they haven’t seen anything like this passing attack. The Demons should have just enough of an offense to make this a little bit interesting.

The parts from the team that went 3-9 in 2019 and had one of the best passing games in the FCS aren’t around, but the system should still work and should have the downfield ability to keep up.

This is a better Nicholls team than the 2019 version, but Northwestern State was able to ball in a 45-35 loss two years ago.

What’s Going To Happen

Nicholls is a machine, but it’s taking a step up in competition. Northwestern State will score more than three points, but the defense isn’t going to hold down the machine that’s putting up massive numbers at will.

Nicholls vs Northwestern State Prediction, Line

Nicholls 44, Northwestern State 20

Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58

Must See Rating: 2

