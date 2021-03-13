New Mexico State vs Grand Canyon Prediction, Game Preview: WAC Tournament Final

WAC Tournament: New Mexico State Aggies vs Grand Canyon Antelopes prediction and college basketball game preview.

New Mexico State vs Grand Canyon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Veas, NV

Network: ESPNU

New Mexico State (12-7) vs Grand Canyon (16-6) Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The Aggies are shooting well with five straight wins to go along with great defensive performances to get here.

The D is dominant at stopping the three, it’s great on the glass, and it doesn’t give up a whole lot of points – no one has scored 70 on the Aggies in any of the last ten games.

It’s the best team in the WAC in threes per game, it comes up with the offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive, and …

Why Grand Canyon Will Win

The Antelopes got them twice.

It was back in late January with wins in back-to-back days over the Aggies, holding them down from three and dominating defensively overall. New Mexico State only made 34% of their shots over the two games against the nation’s second-best defense in field goal percentage, and it hasn’t stopped.

The offense might not be amazing, but the D is aggressive, the team comes up with a ton of rebounds and both ends, and even though there really isn’t a whole lot of firepower – especially from three – the O leads the WAC in scoring.

What’s Going To Happen

Grand Canyon did it twice, and it’s about to do it again with its defensive style slowing the game down when needed, limiting New Mexico State from three and taking advantage from there.

The Antelopes hit half of their shots over the last two games, they’re not turning the ball over enough to matter, and the D keeps on slowing everyone down.

New Mexico State vs Grand Canyon Prediction, Line

Grand Canyon 66, New Mexico State 63

Line: New Mexico State -2, o/u: 126

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

