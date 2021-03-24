New Mexico Lobos 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.
New Mexico Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Mountain West Football Schedule
Sept. 2 Houston Baptist
Sept. 11 New Mexico State
Sept. 18 at Texas A&M
Sept. 25 at UTEP
Oct. 2 Air Force
Oct. 9 at San Diego State
Oct. 16 Colorado State
Oct. 23 at Wyoming
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 UNLV
Nov. 13 at Fresno State
Nov. 20 at Boise State
Nov. 27 Utah State
Mountain West Teams Missed From West: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State