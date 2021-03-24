New Mexico Lobos 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.

New Mexico Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 2 Houston Baptist

Sept. 11 New Mexico State

Sept. 18 at Texas A&M

Sept. 25 at UTEP

Oct. 2 Air Force

Oct. 9 at San Diego State

Oct. 16 Colorado State

Oct. 23 at Wyoming

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 UNLV

Nov. 13 at Fresno State

Nov. 20 at Boise State

Nov. 27 Utah State

Mountain West Teams Missed From West: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State