Nebraska vs Penn State College Basketball Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs Penn State prediction and college basketball game preview.

Nebraska vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Nebraska (7-19) vs Penn State (10-13) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers can hit the boards.

They’re great on the defensive glass, they’re aggressive enough to force a ton of mistakes, and they’re terrific a guarding from three. So the idea is to stop Penn State from the outside, get the rebound, and then make something happen off of the moment.

Penn State is doesn’t come up with defensive rebounds – it’s the worst in the Big Ten at it – and the defense is the worst in the conference at stopping anyone from consistently scoring.

The Huskers were able to shoot 50% or better in three of the last five games, and they weren’t bad in the other two games, but …

Why Penn State Will Win

One of those great-shooting games was against Penn State in late February, and the Huskers lost 86-83.

Nebraska might be good at coming up with takeaways and force plenty of mistakes, but Penn State is the best in the Big Ten at forcing takeaways, it’s great at generating pressure, and that’s occasionally enough to get past all of the other flaws.

The Nittany Lions have won their last two games and three of the last four by moving the ball around well and not turning the ball over enough to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska is going to win the rebounding margin – it beat Penn State on Valentine’s Day 62-61 – but Penn State is going to do a bit more on the move as it keeps shooting and shooting and shooting.

The food is awful, but the portions are huge. That’s the Penn State offense. It’ll take more shots, and volume will be enough.

Nebraska vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Penn State 77, Nebraska 72

Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

