NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16 Sunday

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.

How are the picks so far?

Overall: SU 238-100, ATS 179-151-4, o/u 193-139-1

NCAA Tournament: SU 38-17, ATS 26-27-2, o/u 30-25

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

Midwest Region: Elite Eight

7:15 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5

South Region: Elite Eight

9:57 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 149.5

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Sunday, March 28

West Region: Sweet 16

2:10 pm ET, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

East Region: Sweet 16

5:00 pm ET, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -2.5, o/u: 143.5

East Region: Sweet 16

7:15 pm ET, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -6.5, o/u: 145.5

West Region: Sweet 16

9:45 pm ET, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27

Midwest Region: Sweet 16

Prediction: Loyola 71, Oregon State 65

Line: Loyola -7, o/u: 125

Final Score: Oregon State 65, Loyola 58

South Region: Sweet 16

Prediction: Baylor 74, Villanova 65

Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 142

Final Score: Baylor 62, Villanova 51

South Region: Sweet 16

Prediction: Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73

Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 157.5

Final Score: Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

Midwest Region: Sweet 16

Prediction: Houston 68, Syracuse 65

Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 140

Final Score: Houston 62, Syracuse 46

