NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16 Sunday

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.
How are the picks so far?
Overall: SU 238-100, ATS 179-151-4, o/u 193-139-1
NCAA Tournament: SU 38-17, ATS 26-27-2, o/u 30-25
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29
(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region: Elite Eight
7:15 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5
(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas
South Region: Elite Eight
9:57 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 149.5
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Sunday, March 28
(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
West Region: Sweet 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5
(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
East Region: Sweet 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -2.5, o/u: 143.5
(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
East Region: Sweet 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -6.5, o/u: 145.5
(6) USC vs (7) Oregon
West Region: Sweet 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27
(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region: Sweet 16
Prediction: Loyola 71, Oregon State 65
Line: Loyola -7, o/u: 125
Final Score: Oregon State 65, Loyola 58
(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova
South Region: Sweet 16
Prediction: Baylor 74, Villanova 65
Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 142
Final Score: Baylor 62, Villanova 51
(3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Region: Sweet 16
Prediction: Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73
Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 157.5
Final Score: Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
(2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Region: Sweet 16
Prediction: Houston 68, Syracuse 65
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 140
Final Score: Houston 62, Syracuse 46