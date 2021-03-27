NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.
How are the picks so far?
Overall: SU 235-99, ATS 177-149-4, o/u 191-137-1
NCAA Tournament: SU 35-16, ATS 24-25-2, o/u 28-23
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27
(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region: Sweet 16
2:40 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 126
(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova
South Region: Sweet 16
5:15 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 139
(3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Region: Sweet 16
7:25 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 159.5
(2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Region: Sweet 16
9:55 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -6, o/u: 140
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Sunday, March 28
(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
West Region: Sweet 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5
(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
East Region: Sweet 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 145
(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
East Region: Sweet 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 143.5
(6) USC vs (7) Oregon
West Region: Sweet 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 139