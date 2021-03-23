NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 23, 2021 1:54 am

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.

How are the picks so far?

Overall: SU 235-99, ATS 177-149-4, o/u 191-137-1

NCAA Tournament: SU 35-16, ATS 24-25-2, o/u 28-23

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27

Midwest Region: Sweet 16

2:40 pm ET, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 126

South Region: Sweet 16

5:15 pm ET, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 139

South Region: Sweet 16

7:25 pm ET, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 159.5

Midwest Region: Sweet 16

9:55 pm ET, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -6, o/u: 140

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Sunday, March 28

West Region: Sweet 16

2:10 pm ET, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

East Region: Sweet 16

5:00 pm ET, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 145

(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA

East Region: Sweet 16

7:15 pm ET, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 143.5

(6) USC vs (7) Oregon

West Region: Sweet 16

9:45 pm ET, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: USC -1, o/u: 139

