NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Elite Eight

The NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.

How are the picks so far?

Overall: SU 240-102, ATS 181-153-4, o/u 195-141-1

NCAA Tournament: SU 40-19, ATS 28-29-2, o/u 32-27

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

Midwest Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

South Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

South Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line:Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155

Midwest Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 137

