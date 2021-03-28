NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Elite Eight

The NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.
How are the picks so far?
Overall: SU 240-102, ATS 181-153-4, o/u 195-141-1
NCAA Tournament: SU 40-19, ATS 28-295-2, o/u 32-27
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29
(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129
(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas
South Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 145
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30
(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC
South Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line:Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155
(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA
Midwest Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 137