College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Elite Eight

By March 28, 2021 11:22 am

The NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.  

How are the picks so far?
Overall: SU 240-102, ATS 181-153-4, o/u 195-141-1
NCAA Tournament: SU 40-19, ATS 28-295-2, o/u 32-27

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas

South Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC

South Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line:Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155

(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA

Midwest Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 137

