NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule For Every Second Round Game: Sunday

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule For Every Second Round Game: Sunday

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule For Every Second Round Game: Sunday

By March 21, 2021 2:44 am

By |

The NCAA Tournament first round schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites. 

How are the picks so far?
SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o/u: 185-127-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.  

First Round Friday, First Four Scoreboard, Predictions

NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21

(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago

Midwest Region: Second Round
12:10 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 133.5

(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin

South Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137

(3) West Virginia vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Region: Second Round
5:15 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: West Virginia -4, o/u: 147.5

(3) Arkansas vs (6) Texas Tech

South Region: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 140.5

(2) Houston vs (10) Rutgers

Midwest Region: Second Round
7:10 pm, TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 132

(7) Florida vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Region: Second Round
7:45 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 148.5

(5) Villanova vs (13) North Texas

South Region: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Villanova -5.5, o/u: 127

(4) Oklahoma State vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Region: Second Round
9:40 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 141

NCAA Tournament First Round: Monday, March 22

(2) Iowa vs (7) Oregon

West Region: Second Round
12:10 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Iowa -4, o/u: 147

(1) Gonzaga vs (8) Oklahoma

West Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 154

(11) UCLA vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Region: Second Round
5:15 pm, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5

(5) Creighton vs (13) Ohio

West Region: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Creighton -5.5, o/u: 149.5

(1) Michigan vs (8) LSU

East Region: Second Round
7:10 pm, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -5, o/u: 149

(4) Florida State vs (5) Colorado

East Region: Second Round
7:45 pm, TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 138.5

(2) Alabama vs (10) Maryland

West Region: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 138

(3) Kansas vs (6) USC

West Region: Second Round
9:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 134.5

NEXT: NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday Results

, , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home