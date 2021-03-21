NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule For Every Second Round Game: Sunday

The NCAA Tournament first round schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.
How are the picks so far?
SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o/u: 185-127-1
NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21
(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago
Midwest Region: Second Round
12:10 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 133.5
(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin
South Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137
(3) West Virginia vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Region: Second Round
5:15 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: West Virginia -4, o/u: 147.5
(3) Arkansas vs (6) Texas Tech
South Region: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 140.5
(2) Houston vs (10) Rutgers
Midwest Region: Second Round
7:10 pm, TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 132
(7) Florida vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Region: Second Round
7:45 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 148.5
(5) Villanova vs (13) North Texas
South Region: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Villanova -5.5, o/u: 127
(4) Oklahoma State vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region: Second Round
9:40 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 141
NCAA Tournament First Round: Monday, March 22
(2) Iowa vs (7) Oregon
West Region: Second Round
12:10 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Iowa -4, o/u: 147
(1) Gonzaga vs (8) Oklahoma
West Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 154
(11) UCLA vs (14) Abilene Christian
East Region: Second Round
5:15 pm, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5
(5) Creighton vs (13) Ohio
West Region: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Creighton -5.5, o/u: 149.5
(1) Michigan vs (8) LSU
East Region: Second Round
7:10 pm, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -5, o/u: 149
(4) Florida State vs (5) Colorado
East Region: Second Round
7:45 pm, TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 138.5
(2) Alabama vs (10) Maryland
West Region: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 138
(3) Kansas vs (6) USC
West Region: Second Round
9:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 134.5