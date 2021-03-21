NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule For Every First Round Game: Sunday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 21, 2021 2:44 am

The NCAA Tournament first round schedule, predictions, game previews, TV, game times and sites.

How are the picks so far?

SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o/u: 185-127-1

NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21

Midwest Region: Second Round

Prediction: Illinois 76, Loyola 67

Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 133.5

Final Score: Loyola 71, Illinois 58

South Region: Second Round

Prediction: Baylor 73, Wisconsin 68

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137

Final Score: Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

Midwest Region: Second Round

Prediction: Syracuse 74, West Virginia 72

Line: West Virginia -4, o/u: 147.5

Final Score: Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

South Region: Second Round

Prediction: Texas Tech 68, Arkansas 66

Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 140.5

Final Score: Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

Midwest Region: Second Round

Prediction: Houston 73, Rutgers 68

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 132

Final Score: Houston 63, Rutgers 60

South Region: Second Round

Prediction: Florida 78, Oral Roberts 69

Line: Florida -9, o/u: 149.5

Final Score: Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

South Region: Second Round

Prediction: Villanova 68, North Texas 61

Line: Villanova -5.5, o/u: 127

Final Score: Villanova 84, North Texas 61

Midwest Region: Second Round

Prediction: Oregon State 71, Oklahoma State 69

Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 141

NCAA Tournament First Round: Monday, March 22

West Region: Second Round

12:10 pm, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 147

West Region: Second Round

2:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 154

(11) UCLA vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Region: Second Round

5:15 pm, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5

(5) Creighton vs (13) Ohio

West Region: Second Round

6:10 pm, TNT

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Creighton -5.5, o/u: 149.5

(1) Michigan vs (8) LSU

East Region: Second Round

7:10 pm, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -5, o/u: 149

East Region: Second Round

7:45 pm, TBS

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 138.5

(2) Alabama vs (10) Maryland

West Region: Second Round

8:45 pm, TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 138

West Region: Second Round

9:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 134.5

