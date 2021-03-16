NCAA Tournament Predictions: College Basketball Expert First Four, First Round Picks

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 16, 2021 1:40 am

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four and First Round.

NCAA Tournament First Four: Thursday, March 18

East Region: First Four

5:10 pm, truTv

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2, o/u: 132.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas Southern

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Mount St Mary’s

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Texas Southern

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Texas Southern

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Mount St Mary’s

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Mount St Mary’s

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Mount St Mary’s

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Mount St Mary’s

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Mount St Mary’s

CONSENSUS PICK: Mount St Mary’s

West Region: First Four

6:27 pm, TBS

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Wichita State -2, o/u: 139.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wichita State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Drake

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Wichita State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Drake

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Wichita State

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Wichita State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Wichita State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Wichita State

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Drake

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Drake

CONSENSUS PICK: Wichita State

West Region: First Four

8:40 pm, truTV

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Line: Norfolk State -3, o/u: 134.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Norfolk State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Norfolk State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Norfolk State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: App State

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Norfolk State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Norfolk State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Norfolk State

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: App State

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: App State

CONSENSUS PICK: Norfolk State

East Region: First Four

9:57 pm, TBS

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Michigan State -1.5, o/u: 13.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Michigan State

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Michigan State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan State

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: UCLA

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

