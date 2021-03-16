NCAA Tournament Predictions: College Basketball Expert First Four, First Round Picks

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four and First Round.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament First Four: Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s
East Region: First Four
5:10 pm, truTv
Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN
Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2, o/u: 132.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas Southern
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Mount St Mary’s
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Texas Southern
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Texas Southern
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Mount St Mary’s
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Mount St Mary’s
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Mount St Mary’s
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Mount St Mary’s
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Mount St Mary’s
CONSENSUS PICK: Mount St Mary’s
(11) Drake vs (11) Wichita State
West Region: First Four
6:27 pm, TBS
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Wichita State -2, o/u: 139.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wichita State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Drake
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Wichita State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Drake
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Wichita State
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Wichita State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Wichita State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Wichita State
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Drake
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Drake
CONSENSUS PICK: Wichita State
(16) Appalachian State vs (16) Norfolk State
West Region: First Four
8:40 pm, truTV
Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN
Line: Norfolk State -3, o/u: 134.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Norfolk State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Norfolk State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Norfolk State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: App State
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Norfolk State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Norfolk State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Norfolk State
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: App State
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: App State
CONSENSUS PICK: Norfolk State
(11) UCLA vs (11) Michigan State
East Region: First Four
9:57 pm, TBS
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Michigan State -1.5, o/u: 13.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Michigan State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Michigan State
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Michigan State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Michigan State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan State
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: UCLA
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: COMING
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
NEXT NCAA Tournament Picks
(7) Florida vs (10) Virginia Tech
(3) Arkansas vs (14) Colgate
(1) Illinois vs (16) Drexel
(6) Texas Tech vs (11) Utah State