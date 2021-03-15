NCAA Tournament Odds, Opening Lines, Early Values: First Round

The early lines and odds are out for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Where are the potential values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Just like we do during the college football season, here’s the drill.
Without looking at what the actual lines are, I take a guess on what the initial lines are going to be, only this time it’s for the NCAA Tournament. The real lines are added after they come out.
It’s not like I’m necessarily right or wrong either way – certainly when it comes to basketball – but the goal is to see just how close to the pin the initial knee-jerk perceptions are.
Get all lines and bet on all the games at BetMGM
NCAA Tournament First Four
(16) Mount St. Mary’s vs (16) Texas Southern
Fiu Early Guess: Texas Southern -4.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Texas Southern -2
(11) Michigan State vs (11) UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -5
Actual BetMGM Line: UCLA -1
(11) Wichita State vs (11) Drake
Fiu Early Guess: Wichita State -3.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Drake -2
(16) Norfolk State vs (16) Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -2
Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -3
NCAA Tournament East Region
(1) Michigan vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern
Fiu Early Guess: COMING AFTER FIRST FOUR
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure
Fiu Early Guess: LSU -6.5
Actual BetMGM Line: LSU -1.5
(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown
Fiu Early Guess: Colorado -4
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC-Greensboro
Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -17.5
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
(6) BYU vs (11) Michigan State/UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: COMING AFTER FIRST FOUR
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -12.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Texas -8.5
(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland
Fiu Early Guess: UConn -4
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -28
Actual BetMGM Line: COMING
NCAA Tournament First Round Line Predictions
West | Midwest | South