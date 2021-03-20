NCAA Tournament Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Second Round

From Winners and Whiners
NCAAB Free Predictions
Eastern Washington vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Kansas and Eastern Washington meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament….
St. Bonaventure vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can St. Bonaventure pull off the upset against the high-octane Tigers on Saturday afternoon?…
Texas Southern vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Michigan begins what it hopes will be a long tournament run against Texas Southern on Saturday….
UCSB vs. Creighton Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Creighton bounce back with a first-round win over the Gauchos on Saturday afternoon?…
Iona vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can an improved Iona defense slow down a strong Alabama offense enough to get the cover or even pull…
Mississippi St vs. St. Louis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Will fourth-seeded Mississippi State shake off their late-season struggles as they face top-seeded S…
Grand Canyon vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Grand Canyon make some noise with a win over Iowa in the first round on Saturday evening?…
Maryland vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Maryland’s defense slow down UConn star James Bouknight and get the upset?…
Ohio U vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to hit the ground running when kick-starting the first round…
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Will Dru Smith and Missouri come up with a win as the ninth-seeded Tigers face Brady Manek and eight…
Drake vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can #6 USC Trojans’ star power lead to a decisive win on Saturday, or do the #11 Drake Bulldogs have…
Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Norfolk State comes back on Saturday after winning their First Four game to take on the top overall…
UCLA vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
After scratching and clawing their way into the NCAA Tournament, the UCLA Bruins will do everything…
Abilene Christian vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this First Round match up in the East Bracket of the NCAA T…
VCU vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
VCU will be hoping Nah’Shon Hyland is close to 100% when the Rams face Oregon on Saturday night. …
Rutgers vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-21-2021
Houston is expected to be without its starting point guard when it faces Rutgers on Sunday night….
