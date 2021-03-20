NCAA Tournament Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Second Round

By March 20, 2021 12:13 pm

Eastern Washington vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Kansas and Eastern Washington meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

St. Bonaventure vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can St. Bonaventure pull off the upset against the high-octane Tigers on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Texas Southern vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Michigan begins what it hopes will be a long tournament run against Texas Southern on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UCSB vs. Creighton Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can Creighton bounce back with a first-round win over the Gauchos on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Iona vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can an improved Iona defense slow down a strong Alabama offense enough to get the cover or even pull…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Mississippi St vs. St. Louis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Will fourth-seeded Mississippi State shake off their late-season struggles as they face top-seeded S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Grand Canyon vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can Grand Canyon make some noise with a win over Iowa in the first round on Saturday evening?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Maryland vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can Maryland’s defense slow down UConn star James Bouknight and get the upset?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Ohio U vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to hit the ground running when kick-starting the first round…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Will Dru Smith and Missouri come up with a win as the ninth-seeded Tigers face Brady Manek and eight…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Drake vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Can #6 USC Trojans’ star power lead to a decisive win on Saturday, or do the #11 Drake Bulldogs have…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Norfolk State comes back on Saturday after winning their First Four game to take on the top overall…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UCLA vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

After scratching and clawing their way into the NCAA Tournament, the UCLA Bruins will do everything…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

Get the latest odds and predictions for this First Round match up in the East Bracket of the NCAA T…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

VCU vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021

VCU will be hoping Nah’Shon Hyland is close to 100% when the Rams face Oregon on Saturday night. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Rutgers vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-21-2021

Houston is expected to be without its starting point guard when it faces Rutgers on Sunday night….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

