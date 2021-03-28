NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Sweet 16 Predictions

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 28, 2021 12:53 am

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the third round Sweet 16 games.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27

Midwest Region: Sweet 16

2:40 pm ET, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 125.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Loyola*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Loyola

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Loyola*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Loyola*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Loyola*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Loyola

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Loyola

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Loyola

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon State

CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola*

South Region: Sweet 16

5:15 pm ET, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 140.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Villanova

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

