NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Sweet 16 Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the third round Sweet 16 games.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27
(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region: Sweet 16
2:40 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 125.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Loyola*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Loyola
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Loyola*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Loyola*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Loyola*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Loyola
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Loyola
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Loyola
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon State
CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola*
(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova
South Region: Sweet 16
5:15 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 140.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Villanova
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
