NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Second Round Sunday Predictions

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 21, 2021 2:09 am

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the second round Sunday games.

NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20

Midwest Region: Second Round

12:00 pm, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 133.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Illinois

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Illinois

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Illinois*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Illinois

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Illinois

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Illinois

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Loyola

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

South Region: Second Round

2:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

