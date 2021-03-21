NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Second Round Sunday Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the second round Sunday games.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20
(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago
Midwest Region: Second Round
12:00 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 133.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Illinois
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Illinois
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Illinois
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Illinois*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Illinois
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Illinois
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Illinois
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Loyola
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin
South Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
WVU vs Syracuse | Arkansas vs TTech
Houston vs Rutgers | Florida vs ORU
Villanova vs UNT | Ok St vs Oregon St