NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Second Round Monday Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the second round Monday games.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21
(2) Iowa vs (7) Oregon
West Region: Second Round
12:10 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 147
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Iowa
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Iowa
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Iowa
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Oregon
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Iowa
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Iowa
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Iowa
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Iowa
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
(1) Gonzaga vs (8) Oklahoma
West Region: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 154
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga
