NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Second Round Monday Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the second round Monday games.

NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21

West Region: Second Round

12:10 pm, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 147

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Iowa

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Iowa

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Iowa

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Iowa

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Iowa

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Iowa

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Iowa

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

West Region: Second Round

2:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 154

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

