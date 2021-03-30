NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Elite Eight Predictions Tuesday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 30, 2021 1:19 am

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games: Gonzaga vs USC, Michigan vs UCLA

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

South Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -8.5, o/u: 153.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: USC

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Gonzaga

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

Midwest Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 136

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Michigan*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

