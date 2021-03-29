NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Eight Eight Predictions

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 29, 2021 1:16 pm

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

Midwest Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Houston*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Houston

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon State

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

South Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

COMING LATE MONDAY: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

South Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line:Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155

Midwest Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 137

