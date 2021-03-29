NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Eight Eight Predictions

Kareem Elgazzar/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Eight Eight Predictions

CFN Expert Picks

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Eight Eight Predictions

By March 28, 2021 11:37 pm

By |

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Houston*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon State
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas

South Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

COMING LATE MONDAY: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC

South Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line:Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155

(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA

Midwest Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 137

Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021

, , , , , , , , , American Athletic, Arkansas, Baylor, Betting Lines, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Basketball, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, Houston, Michigan, News, Oregon State, PAC-12, SEC, TV Listings, UCLA, USC

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home