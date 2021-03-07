Murray State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Murray State Racers vs SE Missouri State Redhawks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Murray State vs SE Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Houck Stadium, Cape Giradeau, MO

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Murray State (1-0) vs SE Missouri State (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM

Why Murray State Will Win

The Racers were able to get by a good UT Martin team 14-10 last week, and they did it even though they had a rough day at the offense.

QB Preston Rice is much, much better than 9-of-22, but he was able to connect on a few good deep plays – like an 83-yard score to DeQuan Dallas in the first quarter – and the D did the rest.

UT Martin has an offense, and it turned it over three times and was held to just 213 yards. SE Missouri State dominated its opener, but Murray State isn’t Eastern Illinois.

Why SE Missouri State Will Win

The Redbirds won 47-7 on the road after rolling up 474 yards of total offense forcing four takeaways. Andrew Bunch was fantastic, throwing for 302 yards and a touchdown in a clean performance, and Zion Custis and Geno Hess each ran for two scores to balance things out a wee bit.

The offensive line didn’t generate much of a push, but it didn’t matter – it was a blowout win that was over by halftime. Murray State might have a solid D, but it has to prove it can keep up if SEMO gets hot early.

What’s Going To Happen

SE Missouri State has more pop.

One of the stars of the OVC this year, it’ll be more spectacular and Murray State will be more solid. As long as the Redbirds don’t start turning it over in bunches, they won’t have any problems.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Murray State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Line

SE Missouri State 34, Murray State 16

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry