Mountain West Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Mountain West Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 0

Saturday, August 28

Hawai‘i at UCLA

UConn at Fresno State

Southern Utah at San José State

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2

Eastern Washington at UNLV

Saturday, September 4

Boise State at UCF

Nevada at California

San José State at USC

Fresno State at Oregon

Utah State at Washington State

New Mexico State at San Diego State

South Dakota State at Colorado State

Houston Baptist at New Mexico

Portland State at Hawai‘i

Montana State at Wyoming

Lafayette at Air Force

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Air Force at Navy

San Diego State at Arizona

Hawai‘i at Oregon State

Vanderbilt at Colorado State

UNLV at Arizona State

New Mexico State at New Mexico

Wyoming at Northern Illinois

UTEP at Boise State

North Dakota at Utah State

Cal Poly at Fresno State

Idaho State at Nevada

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Oklahoma State at Boise State

Utah at San Diego State

San José State at Hawai’i

Nevada at Kansas State

Utah State at Air Force

Ball State at Wyoming

Iowa State at UNLV

Fresno State at UCLA

Colorado State at Toledo

New Mexico at Texas A&M

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Florida Atlantic at Air Force

Boise State at Utah State

Colorado State at Iowa

San José State at Western Michigan

UNLV at Fresno State

New Mexico at UTEP

Hawai‘i at New Mexico State

Wyoming at UConn

Towson at San Diego State

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, October 1

BYU at Utah State

Saturday, October 2

Nevada at Boise State

Fresno State at Hawai‘i

Air Force at New Mexico

UNLV at UTSA

New Mexico State at San José State

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Boise State at BYU

San José State at Colorado State

Wyoming at Air Force

New Mexico at San Diego State

New Mexico State at Nevada

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16

San Diego State at San José State

Air Force at Boise State

Hawai‘i at Nevada

Fresno State at Wyoming

Colorado State at New Mexico

Utah State at UNLV

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23

San Diego State at Air Force

Nevada at Fresno State

Colorado State at Utah State

New Mexico at Wyoming

San José State at UNLV

New Mexico State at Hawai‘i

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Fresno State at San Diego State

Boise State at Colorado State

Wyoming at San José State

UNLV at Nevada

Hawai‘i at Utah State

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 6

San José State at Nevada

San Diego State at Hawai‘i

Boise State at Fresno State

Army vs. Air Force (in Arlington, TX)

Colorado State at Wyoming

UNLV at New Mexico

Utah State at New Mexico State

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

Nevada at San Diego State

Wyoming at Boise State

Air Force at Colorado State

New Mexico at Fresno State

Utah State at San José State

Hawai‘i at UNLV

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Air Force at Nevada

Colorado State at Hawai’i

Wyoming at Utah State

New Mexico at Boise State

San Diego State at UNLV

Mountain West Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 27

Boise State at San Diego State

Hawai‘i at Wyoming

Fresno State at San José State

Nevada at Colorado State

Utah State at New Mexico

UNLV at Air Force

Saturday, December 4

Mountain West Football Championship Game

