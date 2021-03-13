Montana State vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview: Big Sky Tournament Final

Big Sky Tournament Final: Montana State vs Eastern Washington prediction and college basketball game preview.

Montana State vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Montana State (13-9) vs Eastern Washington (15-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Montana State Will Win

Montana State picked it up after a five-game losing streak winning four of its last five games. It’s not doing any one thing at a high level, but it’s good on the free throw line, the defense has been solid, and there aren’t a whole lot of turnovers and mistakes during the run, including the overtime win over Southern Utah to get here.

The Bobcats can score with just about anyone even though they’re flaky and inconsistent on the outside. They have the firepower to keep up with the high-octane Eastern Washington attack, but …

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

The Eagles won both games against Montana State in back-to-back dates in mid-February. They didn’t have any problems from the field, hit everything from three, and won both games in blowouts.

There was a stumble against Idaho State, but they’re 12-1 in their last 13 after a rough start with an offense that puts up points in bunches on good runs, mostly because they’re great at moving the ball around and finding the easy basket. They’re not going to turn it over enough to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Washington hasn’t been blowing up lately like it can, but the defense has been fabulous allowing fewer than 70 points in each of the last four games. Montana State is playing well enough to make this a fight, but it doesn’t have the D to hold on once the Eagles start rolling in the second half.

Montana State vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 77, Montana State 69

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Eastern Washington -7.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage