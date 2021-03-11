Missouri vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Missouri Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (15-8) vs Georgia (14-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Missouri Will Win

The Tigers are getting exactly what they need – a team struggling as bad as they are.

Georgia has lost three of its last four games and and five of the last seven. The three point shooting has crashed, there are way too many offensive mistakes and turnovers, and the defense is getting ripped allowing over 78 points per game and 70 or more in each of the last nine.

Missouri might be sputtering, but when it hits 45% or better from the field, it’s fine. Georgia has allowed 45% or better in three of its last four games and in five of the last seven.

– Thursday Conference Tournament Predictions

Why Georgia Will Win

It was as if Missouri was playing with fire.

It wasn’t all that great at doing any one thing at a high level, but it managed to keep on winning on the way to a great start, but everything fell apart in a run of five losses in the last seven games. The offense hasn’t been quite as sharp, and the defense has struggled just enough to make a difference.

Basically, Missouri was able to catch the right breaks for the first few months of the season, and now the timely plays aren’t quite there.

The Tigers don’t force enough mistakes and they’re not making up for the misfires with enough offensive rebounds. Georgia moves the ball around better and is far, far stronger at forcing turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia was able to rock Mizzou 80-70 in Athens in mid-February with the offense shooting well – especially from the free throw line – was better on the boards, and held the Tigers to 6-of-26 from three.

Both teams are struggling, but Missouri will get just hot enough offensively for a limited second half stretch to take just a wee bit of control. The Georgia D will be slightly worse than the Missouri version on the inside.

Missouri vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Missouri 80, Georgia 77

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Georgia -6, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season