Missouri Valley Conference FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Missouri Valley Conference predictions and FCS spring football game previews for Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois, North Dakota vs Western Illinois, Missouri State vs South Dakota, Youngstown State at South Dakota State, Illinois State vs North Dakota State.
Missouri Valley Conference Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, FCS Game Previews
FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4
North Dakota vs Western Illinois
Missouri State vs South Dakota
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Illinois State vs North Dakota State
Northern Iowa (2-1) vs Southern Illinois (2-1) Broadcast
Date: Saturday, March 13
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Saluki Stadium, Carbondale, IL
Network: ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM
What’s Going To Happen
Southern Illinois got past the 44-21 blasting by North Dakota to win two straight including the shocking blowout over North Dakota State. Just when it seemed like the Salukis were going to be fantastic, they struggled in a 30-22 win over a mediocre Youngstown State.
Northern Iowa overcame the late meltdown loss to South Dakota State to beat Youngstown State 21-0 and get by Illinois State 20-10. The offense has yet to get going, but the defense has been fantastic – outside of one late Jackrabbit drive in the opener.
SIU might be great so far at keeping the chains moving, but turnovers have been a problem – at least they were early on – and Northern Iowa has done a strong job so far of taking the ball away.
More than anything else, the Panther offensive front will take over, the running game will rumble, and it’ll be a bit of a statement win to show that this really is a team planning on being in the mix for the Missouri Valley Conference title race.
Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line
Northern Iowa 24, Southern Illinois 17
Line: Northern Iowa -3.5, o/u: 38
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: UEFA Championship League second leg
1: The Real World Homecoming