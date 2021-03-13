Missouri Valley Conference FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Missouri Valley Conference predictions and FCS spring football game previews for Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois, North Dakota vs Western Illinois, Missouri State vs South Dakota, Youngstown State at South Dakota State, Illinois State vs North Dakota State.

Missouri Valley Conference Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, FCS Game Previews

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4

North Dakota vs Western Illinois

Missouri State vs South Dakota

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Illinois State vs North Dakota State

Northern Iowa (2-1) vs Southern Illinois (2-1) Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Saluki Stadium, Carbondale, IL

Network: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Illinois got past the 44-21 blasting by North Dakota to win two straight including the shocking blowout over North Dakota State. Just when it seemed like the Salukis were going to be fantastic, they struggled in a 30-22 win over a mediocre Youngstown State.

Northern Iowa overcame the late meltdown loss to South Dakota State to beat Youngstown State 21-0 and get by Illinois State 20-10. The offense has yet to get going, but the defense has been fantastic – outside of one late Jackrabbit drive in the opener.

SIU might be great so far at keeping the chains moving, but turnovers have been a problem – at least they were early on – and Northern Iowa has done a strong job so far of taking the ball away.

More than anything else, the Panther offensive front will take over, the running game will rumble, and it’ll be a bit of a statement win to show that this really is a team planning on being in the mix for the Missouri Valley Conference title race.

Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Iowa 24, Southern Illinois 17

Line: Northern Iowa -3.5, o/u: 38

Must See Rating: 3.5

