Minnesota vs Northwestern College Basketball Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs Northwestern prediction and college basketball game preview.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Minnesota (13-14) vs Northwestern (9-14) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota used to be beautiful.

It beat Michigan back in mid-January, it won a thriller over Purdue, and ….

Boom. The team crashed and burned over the last month, losing seven games including a total clunker to Northwestern. The fight is still there at times, but there simply hasn’t been any luck from the outside and the defense has slipped into the abyss.

So what’s the positive? The Gophers are still solid inside, they don’t screw up and turn the ball over all that often, and no team in America has made more free throws.

And Northwestern is bad.

The Wildcats can’t rebound, they don’t get to the free throw line, and …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Minnesota is awful at the moment.

The rebounding has gone bye-bye, the defense from three has been a disaster, and this is one of the nation’s worst shooting teams. The Wildcats were able to beat the Gophers by simply playing decent defense.

Minnesota hit just 4-of-27 from the field in the 67-59 win, and that’s been a theme. The team hasn’t hit 40% from the field in any of the last four games and hasn’t hit double-digit threes since January.

On the flip side, Northwestern has been shooting better, it’s moving the ball around well, and slow and steady might just win the race. Don’t turn the ball over a tone, and the Cats might have this.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota is too good to keep playing this poorly, but there hasn’t been any signs of life.

The shooting just isn’t good enough, but can Northwestern stay as hot from three as it’s been over the last few games? No, but Minnesota’s defense simply isn’t doing enough.

However, Minnesota will force a few more turnovers, it’ll keep attacking the rim, and it’ll make more free throws in an ugly, ugly win.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Minnesota 68, Northwestern 65

Line: Northwestern -2.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

