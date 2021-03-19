Michigan vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (1) Michigan (20-4) vs (16) Texas Southern (17-8) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Texas Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena,West Lafayette, IN

Network: CBS

Michigan vs Texas Southern Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers couldn’t seem to get going against Mount St. Mary’s, but down ten at halftime they came back roaring for a 60-52 win.

This is an up-tempo, high scoring team that showed off its style in that second half run, and while it’s a mega-task to deal with Michigan, it has the ability to get up and down the floor and score in bunches.

It’s a better rebounding team than it showed against the Mountaineers, it was able to keep its turnover issues in check, and …

Why Michigan Will Win

Yeah, the turnovers.

There were only five against Mount St. Mary’s, but the high-flying Texas Southern style also leads to a whole lot of mistakes. The team wasn’t bad from three in the First Four, but it’s normally normally awful from the outside, it got away with a rough day on the free throw line, and …

Oh yeah, Michigan is good.

The Wolverine defense should be able to hold up on the inside – the size of Mount St. Mary’s was an issue for the Tigers – and it should be able to lock down hard from three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s statement time for the Wolverines, if only to show that they really can get everything going without Isaiah Livers – who’s likely out for the tournament with a broken foot.

It’s a 16 vs a 1, so it’s not like Michigan should have to sweat too much, but it has’t quite been itself in March going 2-3 without the same consistency and scoring punch.

Texas Southern will get on the move for a few decent runs, but this will be over relatively quickly.

Michigan vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line

Michigan 80, Texas Southern 56

Line: Michigan -26, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

