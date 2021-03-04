Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Michigan (18-2) vs Michigan State (14-10) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

A totally lost season now has life. Can the Spartans keep playing like they have over the last five games – at least four of the last five?

They got rolled on the road at Maryland, but they managed to D up in strong wins over Indiana and Ohio State, and the 81-72 victory over Illinois looks special now.

What are they doing right? They’ve been strong at guarding the three – the Terps are the only team in the last six games to hit 30% or better from the outside – and they’re doing what they do on the boards.

Now, because of the latest run, they’re second in the Big Ten in three point defense and they’re among the league’s rebounding leaders.

Why Michigan Will Win

You don’t think Michigan will be a wee bit motivated after getting rocked by Illinois at home by 23?

The Wolverines couldn’t do anything against the Illini D, couldn’t to a thing on the boards, and got outplayed and outhustled to everything. Expect that to be an aberration. As bad as they were, they could still shoot – they just couldn’t seem to get any shots off.

The defense is much better than it showed. If it can play like the best field goal D team in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country again, all will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State has been great at home and struggled in a big way on the road going 2-7 in its last nine away from East Lansing.

Michigan’s rebounding issues against Illinois won’t disappear, but they won’t be as bad. The defense will take over early on, Michigan State will struggle from the field, and one good mid-first half run will wake up the Wolverines to be right back on track.

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan 77, Michigan State 59

Line: Michigan -12, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

