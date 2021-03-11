Michigan vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Michigan (19-2) vs Maryland (16-12) Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps weren’t great against Michigan State in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, but they came up big on the free throw line – hitting 11 more free throws than the Spartans – and was great defensively from three.

They were rocked by Michigan in the previous two games, and to pull this off, the defense has to work. The offense doesn’t score enough, but they have the right style to keep the score relatively low and keep the Wolverines from getting out on a slew of their normally big scoring runs … in theory.

It’s simple – the Terps have to hit the easy shots when they get the chance, they had to be decent from three, and they have to get to the free throw line because …

Why Michigan Will Win

Maryland just doesn’t score enough.

It’s able to hang around with its defense, and it’s okay on the boards, but it’s a struggle to get to 70 points minimum it will take to beat the regular season Big Ten champs.

The Wolverines held the Terps to just 21% from three in the last meeting and won in a blowout, and were hit by three after three in the first game and still won by 11.

The Terps just don’t get all that comfortable in shootouts, they don’t rebound well enough, and the defense doesn’t force enough mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland has the ability to muck it up just enough to make this a wee bit of a battle if the Wolverines can’t get on the move. However, the Michigan scoring runs will come and the Terps won’t be able to come up with enough big shots to keep up.

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Michigan 74, Maryland 58

Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

