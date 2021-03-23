Michigan vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (1) Michigan (22-4) vs (4) Florida State (18-6) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Date: Sunday, March 28

Michigan vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles are quietly going about their business.

For all the bluster and talk about the big upsets, the key ACC losses, and all the greatness among the Sweet 16 teams, Florida State has been smooth as glass.

There weren’t any real issues with UNC Greensboro – the Noles shot 56% – and the 71-53 win over Colorado was a relative breeze. They hit just about everything from the free throw line, closed out quickly on the normally hot Buff outside shooters, and they methodically and easily rolled through the second half to move on.

It’s not a flashy team. It makes its outside shots, it’s tremendously consistency, it’s good at attacking the glass, and it loads up defensively to hold each of the last four teams on the slate to under 36% from the field.

Michigan only forced three turnovers in the 86-78 win over LSU, but …

Why Michigan Will Win

Florida State has a turnover problem.

It was among the worst teams in the ACC in turnovers, gave it up 15 times against Colorado, and it was beaten on the boards by eight rebounds. Michigan has the inside presence to at least be a bother when the Noles are attacking the rim, and more importantly – to read WAY too much into this …

It almost seems like Michigan got past the barrier.

The Big Ten was so bad in this tournament, and LSU had the exact right team to deliver the knockout punch for a Wolverine team that’s supposed to end up in the Final Four.

The Tigers pushed the tempo and the pace, and in the end, a Michigan hot shooting streak with around seven minutes to go helped by a tough defensive run down the stretch – got it done.

The team has a whole other gear that it hammered down throughout the regular season, and when all the parts are working inside and out, there’s a flawless element to its game when everything works at once.

It gets that burst, has the momentum, and relies on the defense the rest of the way.

Florida State can absolutely keep up the pace if this gets wild, but steady might not get it done if Michigan is sensational.

What’s Going To Happen

The Big Ten gagged in this tournament. Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa – they all let the other side dictate the tempo, the action, and all four didn’t play their respective styles in losses.

Michigan just has to do what it does by keep making its shots inside and out, don’t start turning the ball over, and hit the open threes that come off that extra good pass.

Both teams are efficient, and Florida State will be a problem on the defensive interior with a whole lot of blocked shots, but Michigan will get past a rough first half to turn it on in the second to get out alive.

Expect fabulous.

Michigan vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Michigan 75, Florida State 70

Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

