Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs Maryland prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan State vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Michigan State (15-11) vs Maryland (15-12) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Really, Michigan State is off the bubble – beating Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois in the last six games has something to do with that – but getting bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament right away would at least make things a wee bit iffy.

Motivation won’t be a problem.

What’s the team doing right lately? It helped that Michigan had already won the Big Ten regular season title, and the Spartans got the Illini and Buckeyes at home, but the defense has cranked it up a few notches, the rebounding is still solid, and now they get a reeling Maryland team that …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps beat Michigan State a few weeks ago.

Really, Maryland is off the bubble – going on a five-game winning streak has something to do with that – but losing to Northwestern and Penn State over the last two games means getting bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament right away would at least make things a wee bit iffy.

Motivation won’t be a problem.

What did the Terps do to beat the Spartans? The played great D, hit everything – making half of their three – and relied on MSU not being able to shoot a lick.

This is a rising MSU team, but it’s also miserable from three over the last several games. The Terps have to win the battle from the outside and must at least not get obliterated on the boards.

What’s Going To Happen

The Terps will make more threes but they’ll get obliterated on the boards.

The Maryland losses and the power outages against Northwestern and Penn State are really, really concerning. Michigan State will have just a wee more intensity as it makes up for the ugly 73-55 loss from a few days ago.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Michigan State 70, Maryland 67

