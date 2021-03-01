Miami vs Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

Miami (7-15) vs Virginia (15-6) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

For all of Miami’s problems and issues, it’s been strong on the boards, excellent at getting to the free throw line, and it’s been just good enough from the field at times to stay in games.

It was able to push Virginia Tech into overtime after hitting more than 40% from the field, and it beat Duke after hitting 53% of its shots. Virginia will be more than happy to bog things down times and keep this about control, but the Canes have to make everything.

The Cavalier defense has hit the skids over the last three games allowing FSU, Duke and NC State to combine to hit almost half of their shots. Miami has to jump on that momentum.

Why Virginia Will Win

Eventually, Virginia will be Virginia again.

It isn’t shooting well enough, it’s not doing enough to stop teams from hitting from the outside, and it’s just not playing like the team that was rolling through the season without any big blips.

The shooting is still fine, there isn’t a problem at getting to the free throw line, and there aren’t any major glitches other than the defense that’s being hit with haymakers.

Miami doesn’t shoot well enough on a consistent basis to do what the last three teams have been able to do agains the Cavs.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia will finally snap out of its defensive funk.

Miami won’t hit the threes like Florida State did, it’s not going to make 51% of its shots to keep up like Duke was able to do.

The Canes haven’t been all that close against anyone on the road since beating NC State back in early January.

Miami vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 74, Miami 57

Line: Virginia -15, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Regular

1: Decaf