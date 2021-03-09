Miami vs Pitt College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Miami vs Pitt prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 9

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Miami (8-16) vs Pitt (10-11) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Hurricanes have had a rough run with just one win since February 1st and two since the middle of January, but the team has a way of rising up from out of nowhere and pulling off a shocker – like the 77-75 win over Duke.

To do that, the team has to shoot well – it’s mediocre on a regular basis from three – but it has shown the ability to do that once in a while. On the flip side, Pitt is bad from three, doesn’t force a slew of mistakes, and it can’t hit from the free throw line.

Miami leads the nation in fewest committed fouls, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

Miami really can’t shoot from the outside.

It’s had a few shocking performances but it struggles to get to 30% from three. Pitt’s defense might not be anything special, but it’s great at getting out on teams from the outside.

Miami misses a lot, and it doesn’t clean up the messes with enough offensive rebound – Pitt is a beast on the boards.

The Panthers have been on a rough run lately, but it isn’t shooting all that poorly, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Miami doesn’t shoot well, and it’s not winning. Pitt is shooting well, and it’s not winning.

The Panther defense overall is having issues lately, but Miami doesn’t have the pop or firepower to take advantage of the opportunity. It’s not going to be anything pretty shooting-wise overall – it you like threes, go elsewhere – but Pitt will be effective just enough to move on.

Miami vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 75, Miami 66

Line: Pitt -3, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

