Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Miami Hurricanes vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: COMING

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (10-16) vs Georgia Tech (15-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Miami Will Win

All of a sudden, Miami is decent at basketball.

It lost six straight games and ten of 11 before going on a three game winning run including a 67-64 victory over Clemson in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

It wasn’t pretty, and it was hardly easy, but the Canes were able to hit 54% from the field, knocked down a few key shots in the second half, and they held on for dear life to move on as a 13 seed.

They don’t get nailed with a whole slew of silly fouls, they’re as good as anyone in the ACC outside of North Carolina when it comes to grabbing rebounds, and now they get a Georgia Tech team that can’t guard from three and is the worst rebounding team in the ACC.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Miami might have held on, but it allowed Clemson to hit 52% from three because there were way too many assists – 15 and extra passes for points. Georgia Tech is excellent at keeping things moving around which is why it’s one of the best teams in the ACC in field goal percentage.

On a six-game winning streak, the Yellow Jackets have hit more than half their shots in the last seven games even though they’re not that great from three – they get to the rim and they make a whole lot of easy shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami wasn’t close to coming up with a big stop in a 87-60 loss to Georgia Tech a few weeks ago.

The Yellow Jackets hit 57% from the field, locked down enough on the Hurricane offense from the outside when it tried to come back, and now it’ll be more of the same.

Be shocked if Georgia Tech isn’t at least 50% from the field.

Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 77, Miami 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Georgia Tech -9.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season