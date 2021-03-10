Miami vs Clemson College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Miami Hurricanes vs Clemson Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Clemson Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Miami (9-16) vs Clemson (18-6) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Miami was able to pull off a good 79-73 win over Pitt in the first round to keep the season alive. It happened with balanced scoring – all five starters came up with double-digit points – helped by getting to the free throw line over and over and over again.

The Canes shot 28 free throws – hitting 22 – and Pitt only made five of its 14 tries. That’s by design.

Miami leads the nation with the fewest fouls, but it doesn’t normally hit its free throws at a 79% clip. On the flip side, Clemson can hit its free throws, but it doesn’t get to the line.

Why Clemson Will Win

Miami might have been great on the line against Pitt, but it was awful from three, making just five of its 20 chances.

Clemson’s defense has the ability to clamp down hard on the outside, the D is among the best in the country at keeping the score low, and it managed to hold down the Canes in Tiger wins in the regular season.

Clemson was good from the field and great from three in both games, and it survived even though Miami wasn’t bad from the field. However …

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t the type of Clemson team that’s going to run away and hide with a game – it just doesn’t score enough. However, it’s great when it has to come up with a key stop and should be able to hold down a generally punchless Hurricane offense.

Miami vs Clemson Prediction, Line

Clemson 72, Miami 62

Line: Clemson -9, o/u: 126.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: The college basketball season from here on

1: The college basketball season before now