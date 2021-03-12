Memphis vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament: Memphis Tigers vs UCF Knights prediction and college basketball game preview.

Memphis vs UCF Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPNU

Memphis (15-7) vs UCF (11-11) Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

The Knights played well in the first half of a 72-62 win over East Carolina to move on. They were great at stopping the Pirates from three, got to the line more and made the most of their chances, and they stayed comfortably ahead.

It’s a good enough team from three to stick around against Memphis – it leads the AAC in three point field goal percentage – but it has to attack the rim against a defense that comes up with a whole lot of fouls.

Get to the line – like it did against ECU – make the free throw, and hope the Tigers are off.

Why Memphis Will Win

There weren’t any issues in the back-to-back games in early February – the Tigers followed up a 96-69 win with a 75-61 victory.

Memphis is fantastic at getting out and guarding from three – UCF hit 12 of 46 threes in the two games – it generates enough pressure to come up with a slew of takeaways, and it’s good enough on the boards to win by a big margin.

As long as the Tigers don’t get into a free throw contest, they’re going to be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

The Tigers aren’t normally a top shooting team, but they couldn’t miss in the two previous wins over the Knights. Even if they’re not hot, they’ll own the boards and come up with at least ten offensive rebounds to make up for the misfires.

Memphis vs UCF Prediction, Line

Memphis 77, UCF 64

Must See Rating: 2

