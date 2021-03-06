Memphis vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

Memphis Tigers vs Houston Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

Memphis vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Memphis (15-6) vs Houston (20-3) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tigers are on fire with a six-game winning streak with a suffocating defense that hasn’t allowed more than 70 points since January – and only once in 2021 – and an O that’s been fine from the field.

There’s not a whole lot happening from three, but the Tigers are fantastic on the boards, force a ton of takeaways, and they’re second in the nation in three point defense. Cincinnati is the only team in the last five to hit more than 20% from three.

Why Houston Will Win

Memphis is fantastic defensively. Houston is better.

The Cougars are the second-best in the nation in scoring defense and fifth in the country on the boards. They attack, force a ton of mistakes, and they’re almost as good at defending the three as the Tigers are.

The three losses on the season were all on the road, they’ve been dominant at Fertitta, and they’ve been hitting everything from the field no matter where they’re playing. They get to the rim and can get on the move, but they’re also better from three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the first time these two have played with the winner – most likely – to finish second in the regular season American Athletic Conference race.

At home, Houston will be a wee bit stronger and more consistent, and they’ll be far, far better on the free throw line over the last five minutes. This is where the Cougars start to get into a stronger groove before the tournaments kick in.

Memphis vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 74, Memphis 66

Line: Houston -10, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

