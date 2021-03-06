McNeese vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

McNeese Cowboys vs SE Louisiana Lions prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

McNeese vs SE Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, LA

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

McNeese (1-1) vs SE Louisiana (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM

Why McNeese Will Win

The Cowboys might have struggled against Incarnate Word in a 48-20 loss, but the offense wasn’t bad – QB Cody Orgeron ran for a team-high 72 yards and a touchdown and threw for 202 yards.

The team held the ball for almost 35 minutes and it was great at converting on third down chances, but it couldn’t close out drives early on with points and got hit with a ton of penalties. Clean up the flags, control the clock again, and get that offense moving – the Cowboys can do that.

SE Louisiana lost to Sam Houston State. And how? Penalties, just a few failures to close out drives, and with the defense getting torched in the 43-38 loss.

Sam Houston State rolled up 672 yards, but …

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

Incarnate Word ripped off big run after big run against the McNeese defensive front.

SE Louisiana has a big FBS-caliber passer in former Arkansas starter Cole Kelley – he threw for 462 yards and four scores – but the Lions have a running game that should work better than it did against the Bearkats.

McNeese gave up eight yards per carry as the D all but led to the game being over down 31-3 at halftime. SE Louisiana might not try to grind it out, but it’ll move the chains.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

What’s Going To Happen

McNeese should be far better than it showed in the Incarnate Word loss, but the defense is still going to be an issue. It was the secondary that was supposed to be a concern coming into the season – it gave up 306 yards and four scores last week – and it’s about to get hit hard by Kelley.

McNeese vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Line

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese 27

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57

Must See Rating: 3

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry