Marquette vs Georgetown College Basketball Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Marquette vs Georgetown prediction and college basketball game preview.

Marquette vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Marquette (13-13) vs Georgetown (9-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Marquette Will Win

It’s been a good run for Marquette over the last several weeks with four wins in the last five games even though it’s been a struggle from three.

The Golden Eagles are outstanding at getting to the free throw line and making them, and they’re a killer on the boards – at least at the defensive end. Considering Georgetown struggles with its shooting consistency, and with the way it turned the ball over way, way too often, but ….

Why Georgetown Will Win

Marquette is just as inept when it comes to turnovers and forcing mistakes. It gives up way too many easy points and doesn’t do enough to generate easy points. It’s also going against one of the few teams in the Big East that can hang on the boards.

The Hoyas can rebound, too, averaging a Big East-high 40 per game.

Like Marquette, they’re also terrific when they’re on the free throw line. They don’t get there quite as often, but they’re a bit better on the line and a bit better from three.

What’s Going To Happen

The two teams aren’t mirror images of each other, but they do a whole lot of things the same. Marquette won the first meeting 64-60 back at the beginning of January mostly by getting to the free throw line a whole lot more.

Expect that to be the difference again.

Neither team will do much from three and scoring at times will be like pulling teeth, but the Golden Eagles will get at least five more free throws.

Marquette vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Marquette 68, Georgetown 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Marquette -2.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

5: The college basketball season from here on

1: The college basketball season before now