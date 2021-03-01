Maine vs Delaware Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Maine vs Delaware prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Maine vs Delaware Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Delaware Stadium, Newark, DE

Network: ESPN+

Maine (0-0) vs Delaware (0-0) Game Preview

Why Maine Will Win

Will Delaware have the defense to be disruptive and be a problem for a Maine offense that should have an efficient passing game.

The Black Bears had to shuffle the quarterback situation a bit a few years ago, but Joe Fagano is a promising young passer who threw 17 touchdown passes and three picks during his time in 2019, and the hope will be for the downfield game to still be there if he has time to work.

The offense needs to be a bit better on the ground, but again, the passing attack should be able to go from the start to make up for a slew of potential issues. But …

Why Delaware Will Win

The Blue Hens have a bit more experience and should be a bit stronger and shaper right out of the gate.

The offense might not be anything special, but it’ll be balanced and it’s not going to make a whole slew of mistakes. And no, the defense didn’t generate nearly enough of a pass rush two tears ago, but the team should be solid against the run and there’s a good chance – and a hope – to quickly bounce back after an inconsistent 2019.

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out for the Delaware offense to perk up, too.

The big-time weapons might not be there, but the experience should be enough in a slow-and-steady wins the race thing. Be shocked if this is any sort of a shootout as this becomes a low-scoring, tight battle that comes down to mistakes and experience.

The Blue Hens have enough of the latter to get by at home.

Maine vs Delaware Prediction, Line

Delaware 24, Maine 20

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

