LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and college basketball game preview.

LSU vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN

LSU (17-8) vs Arkansas (22-5) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

LSU showed up late.

It battled hard well in a gut-check 76-73 win over Ole Miss that went down to the final moments. The Tigers were solid at coming up with enough assists to matter, hit 44% from the field, and they kept the turnovers to a minimum.

Now they have to hold up under the Arkansas pressure – they had no problem with that in a mid-January 92-76 win.

They were unstoppable from the field, dominated on the boards, and they were relentless – which is a must against this high-powered team.

LSU has one of the few offenses around that can hang punch for punch, scoring in a variety of way inside and out and on the move. However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs came up with a win in the second game 83-75 just a few weeks ago. They ramped up the D a bit, controlled the glass, and it all continued as the offense scored more than 80 points in six of its last seven games before the SEC Tournament.

They then showed they could grind it out a bit in a 70-64 win over Missouri. They’ll do whatever is needed, but the LSU defense allowed 80 points or more in four games in five before getting by Ole Miss. Arkansas has the scoring punch to keep on firing, and do it better.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU might be able to shoot from anywhere, but Arkansas will get the O going just a little bit more.

Expect a fantastic and fun up-and-down game with a whole lot of mood and momentum swings, but with Arkansas going on a burst down the stretch to finally pull this off.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 84, LSU 79

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

