Loyola vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (8) Loyola (26-4) vs (12) Oregon State (19-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Loyola vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 27

Game Time: 2:40 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Loyola vs Oregon State Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers are shooting the lights out over the last few games – and it’s not even just a percentage thing.

They were great from three in the Pac-12 Championship against Colorado and in the first round against Tennessee, but it was more about the timing of their makes in the 80-70 win over Oklahoma State.

The only loss in the last nine games was against Oregon – the Ducks are doing just fine in so far – and even in that they were 52% from the floor.

Even more than that, they’re rebounding tremendously well and playing great D, holding down Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham and allowing the Cowboys to make just 28% of their shots.

Loyola isn’t going to run anyone out of the gym. It might play a lockdown aggressive style, but Oregon State is just fine with that. It moves the ball around well, it outstanding at getting to the free throw line – it hit 32 of 35 free throws in the last game – and it should with the rebounding battle against the Ramblers.

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Loyola Will Win

Illinois did its part to gag away the 71-58 loss to Loyola, but the Rambler defense had a whole lot do with making one of the best teams in college basketball stay in its shell.

Loyola was great at stopping the three, it didn’t have many wasted possessions, and it continued to do what it does by moving the ball around as well as anyone.

The Ramblers were 8th in the nation in assists, and it showed – the Illini defense was never settled or comfortable.

Oregon State has a fouling problem. Start with assuming Loyola will take 15 free throws and go up from there. It’s good enough on the line to matter, the defense should be able to keep the Beavers from going on any big runs, and the consistency will continue.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State have its moments, but slow and steady might win the race.

Loyola is deadly enough with its suffocating defense that leads the nation allowing under 56 points per game to keep Oregon State cold for long stretches. The Ramblers keep on scoring and keep on finding ways to generate points in a variety of ways.

Give Porter Moser and Loyola a week to prepare, and this team will be ready.

Follow us @ColFootballNews

Loyola vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Loyola 71, Oregon State 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Loyola -7, o/u: 126

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Godzilla

1: Kong

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021