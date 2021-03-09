Les Miles Out As Kansas Head Football Coach

After two seasons and a 3-18 record, Les Miles is out as the Kansas head coach following allegations in a report from his time at LSU.

Les Miles Out At Kansas

Kansas has parted ways with head coach Les Miles following a report by LSU detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior during his time as that school’s head coach. Miles was first placed on administrative leave by Kansas, but now he’s done with the announcement coming on Monday night.

Mike DeBord will be the interim head coach until the school finds a permanent replacement for Miles.

The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. More ➝ https://t.co/hPHNhZuRQs pic.twitter.com/tIcUMPdGCU — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2021

This was supposed to be the job that resurrected Miles’ career.

At LSU, Miles went 114-34 with a national championship in 2007 and another trip to the national title game in 2011, losing to Alabama but finishing second in both polls.

LSU was okay in the four years after the loss to the Tide, but he went 37-14 during the span as the team became an also-ran in the SEC West. He was fired after a 2-2 starting 2016 – helped by a last second controversial loss to Auburn – and that was it.

Kansas hired him in 2019, but he went just 3-18 in his two seasons and 1-16 in the Big 12. Last year’s team was outscored 414-142 with only one game – a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech – decided by fewer than 15 points.

The 2019 team shocked Boston College on the road and beat Texas Tech 37-34, but closed out the season with a four-game losing streak by a combined score of 171-60.

And now Kansas has to find a head coach to try turning this around in a hurry.

The Jayhawks haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2009, and they haven’t had a winning season since 2008.