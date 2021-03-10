Kentucky vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Kentucky Wildcats vs Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bridgesone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky (9-15) vs Mississippi State (14-13) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Wildcats continue to show glimpses.

They might be close to the end of a miserable season, but they won four of their last six games when they are hitting from three. Mississippi State is one of the few SEC teams that’s as weak from three as UK, and UK is one of the teams in the league that can hang with Mississippi State on the boards.

It took two overtimes to do it, but the Wildcats won in Starkville 78-73 back in early January by making more than half of their shots from three in their second-best outside shooting day of the season.

However …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

That was a total aberration – Kentucky just doesn’t shoot all that well on a regular basis, and no one in the SEC is better at rebounding margin than Mississippi State.

It’s not like the Bulldogs are lights out from the field, either, but they make up for a slew of issues by owning the offensive boards and manufacturing points with enough assists to get by.

Mississippi State has made 45% or more of its shots in six of its last eight games. Kentucky has been struggling just to over around the 40% mark.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky has to get hot and have a huge day from the field to pull this off. Mississippi State can be just one and pull this off. The Wildcats will be better on the free throw line, the Bulldogs will be a bit better on the boards, and both teams will struggle from three.

Kentucky wasn’t able to get on the free throw line enough in the first meeting, but that will change this time around. The Wildcats will make at least five more free throws.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season