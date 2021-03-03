Kansas vs UTEP College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs UTEP Miners prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Kansas (18-8) vs UTEP (12-10) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners are on a bit of a roll, winning four straight in the back-to-back game Conference USA format with wins over FIU and Charlotte. They don’t turn the ball over enough to giveaway easy points, and when they’re on from three, look out.

It was way back in mid-December, but they managed to play Arizona tough and beat Arizona State, helped by doing a strong job on the boards in each game. To have any hope of hanging around, being decent on the glass against the Jayhawks is a must, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebounds, the defense has stepped it up in a big way over the last several weeks, and it’s all paying off with a great run and a phenomenal performance to hand Baylor its only loss of the season.

The Jayhawks didn’t shoot well against the Bears and it didn’t matter – the defense made up for it. No one is shooting well on this D lately from three – just eight of the last nine teams were able to hit more than 36% from three on KU.

It’s going to be a fight for UTEP to get close to 36% from three, but even if it does, it’s not going to do enough up front to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Kansas keep its interest up after the season-defining win over Baylor? This is the last game before a long layoff before the Big 12 Tournament, and the team will do what it can to get in, dominate early, and get out.

UTEP is just plucky enough to hang around if the Jayhawks aren’t focused, but it doesn’t have the rebounding ability to keep up or make up for the mistakes and missed shots from the outside.

Kansas won’t be perfect, but it’ll get out to a big second half run to put it away and move on.

Kansas vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Kansas 86, UTEP 67

Line: Kansas -17, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

