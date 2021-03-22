Kansas vs USC Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (3) Kansas (23-7) vs (6) USC (21-8) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs USC Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: 9:40 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Kansas vs USC Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The USC defense clamped down when it had to.

It might have taken a bit – Drake was strong in the first half of the 72-56 loss – but just as things started to get a bit tense, it was all about the great Trojan D in the second half. The Bulldogs only hit 29% from the field and struggled from three.

USC is brilliant at moving the ball around and being patient – it came up with 20 assists in the first round – and it kept getting to the rim and coming up with easy baskets as the game went on.

Kansas had a massive issue with Eastern Washington inside and out allowing the Eagles to hit 50% of their shots. USC has made 47% or more of their shots in each of their last five games – it’s what it’s averaging on the season.

Why Kansas Will Win

David McCormack looked just fine.

The team’s COVID issues from the Big 12 Tournament included missing McCormack, who came back roaring in a tough 25 minutes, coming up with 22 points and nine rebounds in the 93-84 win.

It looked a played like a team that’s a bit rusty – it hadn’t played in well over a week and went through a whole lot just to get here.

The defense is outstanding enough to not worry much about the USC offensive style – it’s a better D than it showed against Eastern Washington – and it has just enough of a burst to open things up a bit.

It’s not that the Trojans can’t or won’t run, but they’d rather not make this a track meet. Kansas will make at least 45% from the field and it’ll alway be physical, but …

What’s Going To Happen

USC’s controlled style should work.

The Trojans are nothing flashy, and you’ll never feel comfortable picking them to win, but they’re great on the boards, wonderful on the free throw line, and they’ll be ultra-efficient with their possessions.

They’ve got the size, the defense on the perimeter, and the team to handle what Kansas brings.

Kansas vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 72, Kansas 69

Line: USC -1, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

