Kansas vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Kansas (20-8) vs (14) Eastern Washington (16-7) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 1:15pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

The Eagles are fun.

They won 13 of their last 14 games finishing second in the Big Sky regular season and winning the conference tournament to get here.

They shoot well, they’re great on the defensive boards, and they nail everything from the free throw line. Consistent from the field, they’re able to get inside and make a whole lot of shots, averaging 47% from the field with just enough from three to get by.

Kansas will get bothered by the Eagle defense from three, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas will live on the boards.

Eastern Washington is a good defense rebounding team, but it’s awful on the offensive glass. Kansas will wipe away everything with a slew of one-and-done possessions, and this isn’t a good enough three-point shooting EWU team to bomb away over the top.

The Jayhawks had the best field goal defense in the the Big 12, and – all forgiveness for putting a global pandemic into analysis of a silly basketball game – they’re well rested after having to bow out of the conference tournament. There might be a wee bit of a depth issue, but the legs will be there after not playing for eight days.

Eastern Washington is great defensively, but it doesn’t force a ton of turnovers and isn’t going to generate a whole lot of transition points.

What’s Going To Happen

Rebounds will matter.

Kansas is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and Eastern Washington just won’t be able to get anything on the offensive side and will give up just enough on the other end to matter.

Always take early season games with ten grains of salt, but Eastern Washington lost to both Arizona and Oregon in December – it was out rebounded by a total of 33 boards in the two games.

The Jayhawks will want to just get through this, get healthier, and move on. It’ll be a business-like win.

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Kansas 77, Eastern Washington 62

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

