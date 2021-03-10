Kansas State vs TCU College Basketball Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State Wildcats vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas State vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

Kansas State (8-19) vs TCU (5-11) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State had its moments.

It’s been a rough year overall, but the Wildcats played a solid brand of defense all year, won three of the last four games including a victory over Oklahoma – and the offense has been great at moving the ball around and taking a ton of threes.

It also managed to beat TCU a few weeks ago 62-54 when the O was fine and the D was even better.

The Horned Frogs turn the ball over way too much, they’re not good enough on the free throw line, and they don’t hit enough from three, but …

Why TCU Will Win

TCU is very, very strong defensively. The scoring punch might not be there, but the D has been good enough to keep the team in most games. That includes the 67-60 win over Kansas State back in early January, allowing just 37% from the field and 28% from three.

The Wildcats might be playing well lately, but they only average 61 points per game, they’re awful on the defensive boards, and they’re even worse on the free throw line than TCU.

What’s Going To Happen

The two are just even enough to play a good, tight, fun game – but without bothering with that whole scoring thing to get in the way.

Kansas State is playing far better, the defense has turned it up several notches – four of the last five teams on the schedule weren’t able to get past 25% from three – and that’s going to be just enough to lock down the TCU offense in key spots late.

Kansas State vs TCU Prediction, Line

Kansas State 64, TCU 61

Line: TCU -4, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

